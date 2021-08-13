SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco said Thursday that a 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a vehicle shooting that happened at a traffic signal in the city’s Silver Terrace neighborhood last week.

The shooting happened Aug. 3 near the corner of Bacon Street and Bayshore Boulevard, police said.

One of the victims was able to transport another victim, a 43-year-old man, to the hospital for his life-threatening injuries.

Police learned the two victims were riding in a vehicle stopped at a traffic signal when the vehicle in front of them shot at them, with the gunfire striking one of the victims.

Just hours after the shooting, investigators were able to obtain a photo of the vehicle and identified the suspect as 60-year-old Albert Grigsby. Soon after, officers located Grigsby just blocks away from the crime scene, at Third Street and Carroll Avenue, police said.

Officers pulled over Grigsby and arrested him on suspicion of several weapons charges, including assault with a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Grigsby remains in custody and is being held without bail, according to jail records.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.