SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose on Friday confirmed that officers arrested three suspects — a woman and two teenage boys — in connection with a Wednesday afternoon fatal shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy.
Police said the three suspects — 38-year-old San Jose resident Margarita Santillan and two juvenile relatives of Santillan — were arrested on Wednesday for the homicide that occurred in the 2900 block of Little Wood Lane.
The two juveniles are ages 16 and 17 and are not being identified due to their age. All three suspects have been been charged with homicide.
San Jose police responded to a 3:47 p.m. of a shooting in the 2900 block of Little Wood Lane in the city's east side Warm Springs neighborhood.
Arriving officers located more than one person who was involved in the incident. At approximately 4 p.m., a 13-year-old male juvenile was brought to Regional Medical Center by associates. The teen was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was connected to the earlier shooting on Little Wood Lane. Police also determined that there was an exchange of gunfire between the victim’s group and residents at the location.
The incident marked the city's 24th homicide for 2021.