SAN MATEO COUNTY (BCN) — Authorities arrested a San Mateo man in connection with multiple sex crimes — including rape — with a teen girl earlier this week.
Miguel Mendez-Marin, 21, was arrested by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of rape by force, sodomy of a minor under 16, sex with a minor under 16 and obstructing/resisting an executive officer, deputies said.READ MORE: Vallejo Man Arrested in Connection with January Napa Road Rage Shooting
In May, detectives started a sexual assault investigation when they learned Mendez-Marin had been involved in a romantic relationship with a 14-year-old minor in September and October of 2020.
Deputies said Mendez-Marin engaged in unlawful sexual intercourse with the minor and forcibly raped the victim against her will on a separate incident.READ MORE: San Francisco Police Arrest Man in Vehicle Shooting Last Week That Critically Injured Victim
On Wednesday, detectives attempted to arrest Mendez-Marin at his residence in San Mateo, but he fought with detectives and caused one to suffer moderate injuries.
He was ultimately taken into custody and booked into jail.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Serial ADA Lawsuit Filer Targets Palo Alto Restaurant Parklets