NAPA (BCN) — The Napa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Vallejo man in connection with a road rage shooting that occurred in January.

Frank Devante Stephenson, 27, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder and other crimes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Napa road rage shooting suspect Frank Devante Stephenson (Napa County Sheriff’s Office)

On January 21, Stephenson shot from his car into a victim’s vehicle, deputies said. The victim suffered significant injuries but survived the shooting. The incident occurred on Devlin Road.

Deputies said Stephenson was involved in a second road rage incident two weeks later that occurred in American Canyon. During that incident, Stephenson pointed a gun at another driver.

Investigators later recovered a firearm which was forensically confirmed to have been used in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

