SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two arrests where made and several vehicles were towed following a series of sideshows Saturday night, according to authorities in the South Bay.

The San Jose Police Department posted about the sideshow activity on Twitter Sunday morning.

Several reports of sideshow activity were made throughout the city, with both participants and spectators blocking intersections, including one incident in the area of Penitencia Creek County Park. When patrol units arrived to respond, more than 200 vehicles fled the scene.

While stopping one vehicle, officers recovered an illegally possessed ghost gun and apprehended two suspects.

About 20 participants were cited over spectator ordinances and equipment violations. Additionally, four vehicles were towed. At one event, several spectators were struck by a participating vehicle.

The current medical condition of the person struck is unknown, police said.

Anyone with information on the incidents can contact the San Jose Police Department at 408-277-8900.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online.