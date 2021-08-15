CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Residents in the East Bay had a close call after a brush fire got dangerously close to several homes Saturday evening, according to authorities.
The incident started as a structure fire near the communities of Tassajara and Morgan Territory south of Mount Diablo at around 7 p.m. that spread quickly to brush.
Firefighters at scene of vegetation fire 6600 Old School Rd in the community of Morgan Territory. (Contra Costa County). Incident commander reporting 8 acres in brush and grass. #OldSchoolFire pic.twitter.com/dsa4VlyxJS
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 15, 2021
Emergency officials sent out alerts to residents in the area to be prepared for evacuation orders.
Fire crews were able to contain the flames to about nine acres just before 10 p.m. No evacuation orders were issued.