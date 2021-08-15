UNDATED (CBS News) — As Californians express widespread concern about the Delta variant, they overwhelmingly say the state’s recent rise in cases was preventable, had more people gotten vaccinated and taken more precautions, according to a new CBS News poll.

California’s vaccinated voice a lot of judgment toward the unvaccinated: “They’re putting people like me at risk” is a top way the fully vaccinated pick to describe those who won’t get the shot, with many others outright “upset or angry” with those unwilling to get it. From a policy standpoint, there’s strong support for vaccine mandates, too.

Meanwhile, as the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom heads into its final month, Newsom faces what looks like a turnout challenge: while voters would marginally prefer to keep him in office at the moment, it looks like that will heavily depend on whether Democrats in his party get more motivated about it.

