VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A Sig Alert was canceled and all lanes reopened Sunday afternoon on eastbound Interstate 80 in Solano County after an earlier crash.
Three lanes on the freeway were initially closed after the wreck, reported shortly before 11 a.m. just east of American Canyon Road.
As of 12:30 p.m. the roadway was cleared, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Information about injuries in the crash was not immediately available.
