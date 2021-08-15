MARIN (CBS SF) — Electricity has been cut off for an estimated 3,100 PG&E customers in San Anselmo, according to an alert put out by the Central Marin Police.
Trees and live power lines have reportedly fallen into the street on the 1300 block of San Anselmo Avenue.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
There is no current estimate for when power will be restored, but www.pge.com will be updated with more information as it develops. The Central Marin Police are asking those in the area to not call 9-1-1, as the situation is under control.