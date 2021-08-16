STOCKTON (CBS SF) – Police responded to five shootings over the weekend in Stockton, including one that injured a 15-year-old boy.

On Saturday at 10:41 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Pajaro Way, where they found a 42-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police have no motive in the shooting.

Later that night, police responded to two shootings, one in the 1100 block of Delivery Street that injured a 43-year-old man, and another in the 200 block of East Church Street that wounded a 57-year-old man.

Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and were released from local hospitals after treatment. Police did not release detailed descriptions of any suspects in the shootings on Saturday.

On Sunday evening, police responded to two shootings, the first about 6:45 p.m. in the area of Second and Sutter streets.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot while walking in the area. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim said he was walking in the area when a black sedan approached and someone inside began firing shots at him.

Police said they don’t have a motive or suspect in the shooting.

The second shooting Sunday night involved an 18-year-old man who arrived at a hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was uncooperative, but officers were able to determine that the shooting took place in the area of Gateway Court and Kentfield Road.

More information on the shootings can be found at https://www.facebook.com/stocktonpolicedepartment/ .

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.