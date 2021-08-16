WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — President Biden said he “stands squarely by his decision” and the “buck stops” with him Monday, addressing the nation for the first time since the government collapsed to the Taliban and amid chaotic efforts to evacuate U.S. personnel from the capital.
On Sunday, the Taliban assumed control of Kabul, the nation’s capital, and U.S. troops have been scrambling to secure the city’s airport to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies, as civilians desperately try to catch flights leaving the country.
“I stand squarely behind my decision,” the president said from the White House, defending his timeline for withdrawing U.S. troops. “After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces.”