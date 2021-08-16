OAKLAND (CBS SF) — School officials in Oakland on Monday confirmed dozens of COVD cases in the Oakland Unified School District.
58 students and ten staffers have tested positive, according to the OUSD. The district reopened for in-person classes last Monday, Aug. 9th.
Officials said the outbreak has led the district to close a classroom at Montclair Elementary and one at Oakland High as a precaution.
However, officials said they believe the cases were contracted from outside of the schools.
“At this point, there is no reason to believe there is community transmission within the classrooms,” said district spokesman John Sasaki.. “We have not yet seen that. Is it possible that it’s going to happen sometime in the district? Sure, it’s possible, but doing everything we can to prevent that.”