SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Monday called for the resignation of longtime Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, citing multiple issues involving the sheriff’s office during her tenure.

“It may not be evident to her, but it’s painfully apparent to everyone else—Sheriff Smith must resign,” Liccardo said on social media Monday morning.

At a briefing, the mayor expanded on his comments. “Sheriff Smith’s repeated mismanagement of the jail, particularly as evidenced by horrible incidents in recent years, has destroyed lives, and has violated the most basic civil rights of its denizens,” he said.

Liccardo listed several complaints about Smith’s oversight of the department, including severe beatings of jail inmates, some of which were deadly. The mayor, who was also a former prosecutor, also said the sheriff hid facts related to those attacks.

Another issue noted by Liccardo include an ongoing criminal investigation into potential bribery in her most recent campaign. In the bribery investigation, two of Smith’s top aides and a campaign fundraiser were indicted, Liccardo said.

The mayor also noted two consent decrees resulting in $450 million in public spending to improve jail operation along with tens of millions in taxpayer dollars being paid to settle civil rights lawsuits against deputies.

KPIX 5 spoke with Smith about some of the criticism against her during an interview last Thursday.

“There has been a lot spent on the jail. One of our big problems is people with mental health. We have people in jail that really don’t belong in jail but are waiting for a mental health treatment bed. We need more focus,” the sheriff said at the time. “There has been a lot of money spent on aging infrastructure and mental and medical services too.”

Smith, who was first elected as sheriff in 1998, won her sixth term in office in 2018.

Last week, two county supervisors called for investigations form the California Attorney General’s Office and the county’s civil grand jury.

KPIX 5 has reached out to the sheriff’s office about Liccardo’s call for Smith’s resignation.