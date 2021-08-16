SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man suspected of driving under the influence has been arrested after hitting and killing a pedestrian in San Jose over the weekend, police said Monday.

The collision happened Saturday at around 9 p.m. in the area of Almaden Ave. and Willow St. San Jose police said the preliminary investigation indicated a 2005 Ford F-150 was heading north on Almaden at a high rate of speed and ran through a red light at Willow St., hitting a man believed to be walking across the street in a marked crosswalk.

The driver fled from the scene immediately after the collision, police said. The unidentified pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 10:24 p.m., the suspect driver was located about seven miles away on the 1100 Block of Starbird Circle in West San Jose and arrested, police said. He was identified as 43-year-old Ismael Gonzalez of San Jose.

Gonzalez was booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail for felony DUI, felony hit and run, and gross vehicular manslaughter.

It was the 38th fatal collision and the 39th victim of 2021. The victim was the 15th pedestrian death this year.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact Detective O’Brien #3527 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867).