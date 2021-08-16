SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — PG&E officials said late Sunday the utility may have to proactively turn off power in small portions of 16 counties on Tuesday night due to potential dry offshore winds forecasted.
Because of the forecasted wind combined with drought conditions and extremely dry vegetation increases the risk for wildfire, PG&E has issued 48-hour advance notifications to customers in the targeted areas where power may be turned off.
About 39,000 customers in small areas within 16 counties could be affected, but the majority of residents that will be affected — about 27,000 — are located in Butte and Shasta counties. The rest are in Humboldt, Tehama, Glenn, Trinity, Lake, Lassen, Sierra, Plumas, Yolo, Yuba, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, and Sonoma counties, PG&E said.
PG&E meteorologists are continuing to monitor weather conditions from the utility's Emergency Operations Center in San Francisco and will provide updates as they become available.
PG&E is contacting affected customers via text messages, emails and phone calls. More information about the potential power shutoffs can be found at http://www.pge.com/pspsupdates.
