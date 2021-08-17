SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Airbnb said Tuesday it was taking legal action against a booking guest who held an unauthorized party at a house in Sunnyvale where two people were shot and one died.

The party was held on Saturday, August 7, and reportedly had 150 to 200 people in attendance, the San Francisco-based company said.

The house party, which was advertised on social media, was located at what neighbors described as a short-term rental on Navarro Drive.

At 10:19 p.m., officers with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety responded the residence and found an estimated 150 to 200 teenagers at the home. In a press release authorities confirmed officers were on scene but were waiting for additional resources and were trying to identify the homeowner when the shooting happened.

18-year-old Elias Elhania was fatally shot and a second person was injured in the shooting, authorities said.

Both were taken to a San Jose hospital, where Elhania succumbed to his injuries. The second victim underwent surgery and is expected to survive, police said on Aug. 8.

Airbnb said it notified the guest on Monday of its intent to bring legal action, saying the guest violated the company’s Community Standards and Terms of Service, and that the guest booked the listing under false pretenses. The unidentified guest has also been banned from the platform, the company said.

People renting out a property on Airbnb are prohibited from holding parties and other events. The ban was announced a year ago and followed highly-publicized incidents of out-of-control parties at Airbnb listings, including a shooting at an Airbnb mansion party that left five people dead on Halloween night in 2019.

The legal action against the Sunnyvale guest is similar to other action taken against guests in other cities across the country who threw unauthorized parties, including in Sacramento.

Airbnb also announced Tuesday it would prohibit one-night reservations on Halloween for guests without a history of positive reviews and also apply certain restrictions on two-night reservations in entire home listings in the U.S. and Canada.