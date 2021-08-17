SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Airbnb said Tuesday it was taking legal action against a booking guest who held an unauthorized party at a house in Sunnyvale.

The party was held on Saturday, August 7, and reportedly had 150 to 200 people in attendance, the San Francisco-based company said

Airbnb said it notified the guest on Monday of its intent to bring legal action, saying the guest violated the company’s Community Standards and Terms of Service, and that the guest booked the listing under false pretenses. The unidentified guest has also been banned from the platform, the company said.

People renting out a property on Airbnb are prohibited from holding parties and other events. The ban was announced a year ago and followed highly-publicized incidents of out-of-control parties at Airbnb listings, including a shooting at an Airbnb mansion party that left five people dead on Halloween night in 2019.

The legal action against the Sunnyvale guest is similar to other action taken against guests in other cities across the country who threw unauthorized parties, including in Sacramento.

Airbnb also announced Tuesday it would prohibit one-night reservations on Halloween for guests without a history of positive reviews and also apply certain restrictions on two-night reservations in entire home listings in the U.S. and Canada.