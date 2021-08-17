GRIZZLY FLATS, El Dorado County (CBS SF) — The Caldor Fire burning in the Sierra east of Sacramento in El Dorado County exploded in size overnight Tuesday and burning a number of homes, authorities said.

As of Tuesday morning, the wildfire had burned more than 6,500 acres with zero containment in the Cosumnes River Canyon area of the El Dorado National Forest. Access to the fire is extremely difficult because of the steep, rugged terrain, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Fire officials said the wildfire is a rapidly changing incident with dynamic fire behavior.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has ordered evacuations for Grizzly Flats and surrounding areas, including Leoni Meadows, Saw Town Creek, Caldor area including North South Road, Dogtown Creek South of Caldor Road, Barney Ridge East of Omo Ranch Road, Omo Ranch Road to North South Road, Caldor area including North South Road, and Pi’Pi Valley up to Armsrong Hill.

CALDOR FIRE: Incident Information, Evacuations, Maps

Homes were burned in the area of Forest View Drive and Grizzly Flats Road. A Cal Fire battalion chief said he believes at least 50 homes have been lost to the wildfire as gusty winds have been pushing embers into homes that had defensive space.

There are reportedly at least 200 homes in the area, and Cal Fire says more than 800 structures are currently threatened.

Fire crews have been working on constructing indirect control lines of the eastern flank of the fire while a contingency line construction was planned for north of the fire, according to the forest service. Fire officials said crews have been challenged by staffing shortages and other fire incidents in the state.

A Red Flag Warning was in effect in the area until 8 a.m. Wednesday. Hot and dry weather was expected to continue over the fire early this week and winds were expected to continue to increase throughout the week.

A Pacific Gas and Electric power outage map showed more than 1,000 customers in the area were without power Tuesday morning.

The wildfire began Saturday evening about four miles south of Grizzly Flats and about two miles east of Omo Ranch. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

ALSO READ: Dixie Fire Update: New Mandatory Evacuation Orders Issued in Lassen County

An evacuation center was open at The Fireman’s Hall at 3734 China Garden Road in Diamond Springs. People with small animal shelter needs can contact the El Dorado County Animal Services at (530) 621-5795.