SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – Doug Ose, one of 46 candidates on the ballot in next month’s recall election, has ended his campaign to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom after suffering a heart attack over the weekend.

“While at home on Sunday evening, I experienced the sudden onset of concerning medical symptoms. I immediately called 911 and was transported by ambulance to Mercy General Hospital where I was ultimately treated for a heart attack,” said Ose, a Republican and former congressman from the Sacramento area.

Statement from Doug Ose Regarding His Campaign for Governor. #RECALLNewsom pic.twitter.com/jMNKlonfK7 — Doug Ose (@DougOse) August 17, 2021

He went on to say, “While I’m told I should expect a full recovery, additional procedures and potentially surgery are required, and it has become clear that I must now focus my attention on rehabilitation and healing. Sometimes you have to do things that you don’t want to do. It is what is: my campaign for governor is over.”

Ose said he continues to support the recall effort but did not immediately endorse another candidate. With ballots already being mailed to voters, Ose’s name will still appear among the list of candidates.

Voters will be asked two questions: First, whether or not to recall Newsom. The second question is which of the candidates should replace Newsom if he is recalled.

If a majority votes “Yes” on the first question, the candidate with the most votes on the second question would become the next governor.

A CBS News/YouGov poll taken earlier this month shows a close vote on the first question with 48% seeking to recall Newsom while 52% are opposed.

On the second question, Ose had 2% support among likely voters, while conservative talk show host Larry Elder led among Republicans with 23%. More than 25% were undecided and 20% said they would leave the second question blank.

Election Day is September 14. The deadline to register to vote in the recall election is August 30.