SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Transit service for the K-Ingleside Muni line was temporarily rerouted following technical issues, according to an alert put out by SF Muni.

At 3:13 PM, SF Muni reported that several mechanical errors had occurred at Ocean and Fairfield stop on the K-Ingleside line.

K rains are being rerouted onto the M-Oceanview’s route

Additionally, bus shuttles are being provided to passengers who are unable to reach their destinations.

As of around 4:17 p.m., normal train service has been restored.