SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Transit service for the K-Ingleside Muni line was temporarily rerouted following technical issues, according to an alert put out by SF Muni.
At 3:13 PM, SF Muni reported that several mechanical errors had occurred at Ocean and Fairfield stop on the K-Ingleside line.
K rains are being rerouted onto the M-Oceanview’s route
Additionally, bus shuttles are being provided to passengers who are unable to reach their destinations.
As of around 4:17 p.m., normal train service has been restored.
UPDATE: SF Muni K-Ingleside Line Resuming Normal Service at Ocean and Fairfield.
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) August 17, 2021