SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A narcotics investigation led to the arrest of a Milpitas man last week on multiple drugs and weapons charges, police said.
On Friday, San Jose and Milpitas officers executed a search warrant at the man’s home. Police said they recovered 10 rifles, 16 handguns, a shotgun, two silencers and about 21,000 rounds of ammunition. Methamphetamine for sale was also found.
The suspect, identified as 66-year-old Thomas Rainwater, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. He faces charges of suspicion of possession for sales of a controlled substance, selling a controlled substance while armed and possession of a firearm suppressor.
San Jose police said Rainwater is out of custody on bail. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 408-947-7867.