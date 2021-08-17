SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco have arrested a man connected to a fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood.

Around 2:10 p.m., officers learned of a shooting near the corner of Alameda and Utah streets, police said.

There, they found the victim, a 35-year-old man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

An investigation led detectives to identify 20-year-old San Francisco resident Marlon Cartagena-Aviles as a suspect. On Monday, officers located Cartagena-Aviles in the 5600 block of Mission Street and arrested him on suspicion of murder.

Officers also arrested a second suspect, who may be linked to the murder. Daniel Andrade-Flores, 24, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, police said.

The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

The Sunday shooting is just one of four separate fatal shootings to occur in the city over the last five days. The other three shootings remain unsolved.

“Investigators believe that the incidents are isolated and there is no evidence to suggest that they are related,” police said in a statement regarding the recent shootings.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.