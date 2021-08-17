SAN RAMON (CBS SF) – Residents of a San Ramon neighborhood have been told to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon due to a search for a suspect.
Shortly after 2 p.m., San Ramon Police said they were searching for the suspect on Bollinger Canyon Road between Briar Oaks Drive and North Monarch Road after fleeing from officers. A drone has been brought in to aid in the search.READ MORE: NorCal Wildfire Smoke Prompts New Air Quality Advisory
No additional details about the suspect were immediately available.
Members of our agency are currently searching for a wanted subject who fled from police in the area of Bollinger Canyon Road between Briar Oaks & N. Monarch Drive. If you are in this area, please shelter in place until we advise further.READ MORE: California Recall: Contra Costa Co. Releases Guidance For Staying Safe From Covid-19 While Voting In Recall Election
— San Ramon Police (@SanRamonPolice) August 17, 2021
This is a developing story. More details to come.