Back To School:Bay Area School District Resources, COVID School Guidance
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:San Ramon, San Ramon News, Suspect Search

SAN RAMON (CBS SF) – Residents of a San Ramon neighborhood have been told to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon due to a search for a suspect.

Shortly after 2 p.m., San Ramon Police said they were searching for the suspect on Bollinger Canyon Road between Briar Oaks Drive and North Monarch Road after fleeing from officers. A drone has been brought in to aid in the search.

READ MORE: NorCal Wildfire Smoke Prompts New Air Quality Advisory

No additional details about the suspect were immediately available.

MORE NEWS: Caldor Fire In El Dorado County Grows To 6,500 Acres; Homes Burn In Grizzly Flats Area

This is a developing story. More details to come.