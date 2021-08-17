SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service on Tuesday morning upgraded a Fire Weather Watch for the North and East Bay to a Red Flag Warning for the region.

The Red Flag Warning has been issued for the interior North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills and Diablo Range starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon. Gusty winds up to 55 mph are forecast out of the north and northeast, particularly in the northeast Napa Mountains.

The winds coupled with extremely low humidity are combining for critical fire weather conditions across those regions.

Dry, gusty offshore flow will develop over the interior North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills/Diablo Range tonight through midweek. A Red Flag Warning has been posted for critical fire weather conditions across these regions from 11 PM Tue-3 PM Wed. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/DsurWRedFv — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 17, 2021

Weather officials said there was minimal risk for coastal Sonoma and Marin counties and the Santa Clara Mountains.

The dangerous weather conditions led PG&E to expand its possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs on Monday. The utility may cut off power for thousands of customers in 18 Northern California counties on Tuesday.

Some 48,000 ratepayers received notification on Monday that the agency may shut off power due to the heightened wildfire danger.

PG&E says the planned Public Safety Power Shutoffs would begin on Tuesday evening and last through Wednesday afternoon.

According to PG&E meteorologists, portions of the Sierra Nevada foothills, North Coast, North Valley and North Bay mountains may see “sustained winds of up to 40 mph, gusting higher in foothills and mountains,” and that has prompted state weather officials to issue a “high fire risk warning.”

Most of the shutoffs will be concentrated in Butte and Shasta counties. Residents in Colusa, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Plumas, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba may also be impacted.

Customers can look up their address at pge.com/pspsupdates to see if their home or business will be impacted.