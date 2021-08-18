CLEARLAKE, Lake County (CBS SF) — A wildfire was burning in Lake County Wednesday afternoon that has forced evacuations in the communities of Clearlake and Lower Lake, according to authorities.

The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit initially tweeted about the fire at 1 p.m., saying that crews were assisting on a non-Cal Fire incident near 6th Avenue and Cache Street in Clearlake.

The fire, being referred to as the Cache Fire, reportedly grew to at least 40 acres. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported the fire was at least 100 acres, with dozens of structures burned on Dam Road in Clearlake.

At least one civilian was reportedly injured in the fire.

The fire is burning east of the Anderson Marsh Natural Preserve along the southeastern tip of Clear Lake. The Lake County Sheriff has issued evacuation orders for residents in zones LOW-E159, LOW-E160, LOW-E164, LOW-E166, LOW-E169 and CLE-E157 in the area straddling Morgan Valley Road and State Route 29.

Schools in Lower Lake were being evacuated, according to reports.

Evacuation warnings were issued farther south for the community of Twin Lakes and the zones LOW-E167, LOW-E170, and LOW-E176.

#CacheFire – Update – Evacuation orders and Evacuation Warnings are in place in parts of Lake County. For information if your zone is affected visit this link https://t.co/ajZMmg54AN #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/rAywVRIlKN — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 18, 2021

