SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Amid rising COVID-19 cases, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo will propose an ordinance requiring proof of vaccination for events with 50 or more people at city-owned facilities.

Under the ordinance, proof of vaccination would need to be presented among all attendees and staff. Facilities covered by the proposal include the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, Center for the Performing Arts and the SAP Center.

“In a time of rising infection rates, we need to look for every tool in the toolbox to protect the health and safety of our residents,” Liccardo said in a statement. “The most effective way to return to a ‘new normal’ is for our entire community is to get vaccinated.”

The ordinance is expected to be considered by the City Council at their next meeting scheduled for Tuesday. A two-thirds majority is needed for passage, the mayor’s office said.

Liccardo’s proposal comes as the California Department of Public Health announced that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test would be required to attend indoor events with 1,000 people or more, such as concerts and sporting events. The new state requirement goes into effect on September 20.

Earlier this month, San Jose required all city employees to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination by August 23 or undergo weekly testing.

Liccardo said he is also proposing that the city evaluate San Francisco’s proof of vaccination requirement for indoor dining, theaters and gyms to see if a similar proposal could be implemented in San Jose.