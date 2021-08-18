PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Marin Bikes announced a voluntary recall Wednesday for bottom brackets on specific models of its 2021 line of bicycles.
The mountain bike company, working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), issued the recall after the company received reports of nine bottom bracket failures.
Bottom brackets are the bearing systems between the pedals, which move bicycles forward. Marin Bikes posted on its website that the bottom brackets being recalled “can break during use, causing the rider to lose control, posing fall and crash hazards to the user.”
"Consumers should immediately stop riding your bicycle and contact your Marin dealer for a free bottom bracket replacement, including parts and labor," Marin posted on its website. "Please note that only a limited number of bikes were assembled with a bottom bracket that needs to be replaced, so not all models will be affected. Use the CHECK A SERIAL NUMBER function found here to confirm if the bike was assembled with a bottom bracket that needs to be replaced."
Affected 2021 models:
Bayview Trail 24″
Fairfax 1
Fairfax 2
Hidden Canyon 20″
Kentfield 2
Kentfield 2 ST
Larkspur 1
Muirwoods RC
Presidio 3
San Anselmo DS1
San Anselmo DS2
San Rafael DS1
San Rafael DS2
San Quentin 1
San Quentin 24″
Terra Linda 1
Terra Linda 2
Wildcat Trail 1
Wildcat Trail 3
The company said that customers outside the U.S. should contact their local retailer about the recall.
Marin Bikes started in 1986.