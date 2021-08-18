Summer might be the traditional grilling season, but fall, with its bountiful vegetable harvest and pleasant temperatures can be an equally enjoyable time to cook up a meal in the great outdoors. Grilled carrots, anyone? So keep those tongs handy and head outside to grill up some burgers, chicken or veggies.If your grill gadgets are looking a little worn, it may be time to pick up a few new items to take your grilling game to the next level.This roundup of highly rated grilling gadgets, tools and accessories, all available through

This handy tool from Cuisinart reduces cooking time and presses out unwanted fat. It heats up on the grill and even imparts grill marks, so when placed on top of a steak, chicken breast or grilled cheese sandwich, it will create those aesthetically perfect char marks.

Cuisinart cast iron grill press, $21

No outdoor lights, no problem! These 4.5-star-rated magnetic grill lights make grilling in the dark a breeze, easily attaching to most grills. Their compact size makes them a smart choice for camping trips. Six AAA batteries are included.

Bright Eyes magnetic grill light set, $25 (reduced from $30)

The Chefman is a great indoor grill option for anyone who wants to keep smoke to a minimum, thanks to a water tray that cools grease as soon as it drops. It is also divided into heat zones, so veggies and various meats can be cooked at the same time to the right temperature each requires.

Chefman smokeless electric grill, $48

A fast and efficient meat thermometer is key when it comes to grilling everything from chicken to steak. Kizen’s waterproof digital thermometer, which features a large, easy-to-read LED screen, is the best-selling digital meat thermometer on Amazon right now.

Kizen digital meat thermometer, $17

Cuisinart’s grill brush makes post-grilling clean up a breeze. The secret: Its grate-claw-equipped scraper is paired with steam cleaning power, which loosens up the toughest grease and fat residue.

Cuisinart steam clean grill brush, $24

For charcoal grill enthusiasts, flame is essential. HomeRight’s powerful Electro Torch ignites a charcoal grill in less than one minute, using zero chemicals — just 1,500-degree Fahrenheit hot air.

HomeRight Electro-Torch, $40 (reduced from $50)

Grill Gauge takes the guesswork out of calculating how much propane is left in the tank. It easily attaches to a propane tank and measures the remaining fluid via weight, displaying an accurate and reliable reading.

Grill Gauge original propane tank scale, $15 (reduced from $16)

Instantly transform a grill into a rotisserie with the help of Char-Broil’s clever grill attachment. The one-piece rotisserie rod is powered by an electric motor and rotates so the meat can baste in its own juices, cooking up the juiciest meat imaginable.

Char-Broil universal rotisserie, $48

It’s easy to make perfectly and consistently shaped burgers that won’t fall apart on the grill with Weston Burger Express. Patties can be made from 0.25 inch to 1.5 inches thick with a diameter of 4.5 inches. Simply pack the burger meat and seasonings in the press. The press springs open for easy removal.

Weston Burger Express hamburger press, $25

Believe it or not, some people like cooking on dirty grill grates. For everyone else, Grillaholics grill mats are thin enough to still achieve those highly desired grill marks and the flavor of charcoal, but are thick enough to withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. They are also reusable and dishwasher safe.

Grillaholics grill mat, $20

