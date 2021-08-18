MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Police in Morgan Hill on Wednesday afternoon advised residents in the area of U.S. Highway 101 and Main Avenue to shelter in place due to a gas leak.
Authorities issued the advisory at around 1:19 p.m.READ MORE: A's All-Star Reliever Chris Bassitt Suffers Facial Fracture; CT Scan, Vision Normal
The residents impacted are those who live in the neighborhoods bound by Main Avenue to Diana Avenue and Walnut Grove to Cayman Street, police said in a Facebook post.READ MORE: 'Watershed Moment;' Martinez To Build Dozens of Homes, New Park on Former Golf Course
Residents in the area are advised stay inside their homes with doors and windows closed. People who live in the area and are not currently home are asked to stay away from their residence until further notice.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Southbound I-280 Reopens in San Francisco After Freeway Shooting Investigation
A PG&E crew is on scene attending to the leak. Authorities in Morgan Hill will provide additional information as it becomes available.