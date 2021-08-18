SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police activity in San Francisco has forced the closure of all southbound lanes of I-280 north of 25th Street, according to authorities.

CHP issued a severe traffic alert shortly after 11 a.m. due to the police activity. Authorities did not say anything about the nature of the activity.

The SF Bay Area 511.org Twitter account posted about the police activity at around 11:12 a.m., saying the closure was at Cesar Chavez Street. It then tweeted a correction saying that the activity was actually north of 25th Street.

CORRECTION: Police Department Activity on Southbound I-280 North of 25TH St in San Francisco. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) August 18, 2021

The CHP San Francisco Twitter account noted that all southbount on-ramps at King Street, 6th Street and Mariposa Street would remain closed for an unknown

duration.

***FREEWAY CLOSURE*** I-280 s/b @ Cesar Chavez Street is closed for a police investigation. All s/b on-ramps at King St, 6th St., & Mariposa Street will be closed for unknown duration. Please use US-101 s/b as alternate route. All freeway closure updates will be provided here. pic.twitter.com/27YQ8wbPZL — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) August 18, 2021

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.