SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police activity in San Francisco has forced the closure of all southbound lanes of I-280 north of 25th Street, according to authorities.

CHP issued a severe traffic alert shortly after 11 a.m. due to the police activity. Authorities did not say anything about the nature of the activity.

The SF Bay Area 511.org Twitter account posted about the police activity at around 11:12 a.m., saying the closure was at Cesar Chavez Street. It then tweeted a correction saying that the activity was actually north of 25th Street.

The CHP San Francisco Twitter account noted that all southbount on-ramps at King Street, 6th Street and Mariposa Street would remain closed for an unknown
duration.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.