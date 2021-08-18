MILL VALLEY (BCN) — Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire Wednesday morning that closed lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Marin County, sheriff’s officials said.
The fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. on the hillside on the right side of the highway just north of state Highway 131/Tiburon Boulevard.
The three right lanes of Highway 101 were still blocked as of 10 a.m. due to the response to the fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.
As of about 11 a.m., CHP said the center lane had reopened and the two right lanes remained blocked.
UPDATE: Brush fire on Northbound US-101 North of Tiburon Blvd in Mill Valley. Center Lane is Now Open, Right Lanes Remain Blocked.
No one was evacuated and no one had to shelter in place, county sheriff’s officials said.
