FAIRFAX (KPIX) — Holly Baade is one of 46 candidates gunning for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s job in the upcoming recall election.

She voted for Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders in the past and is not a Donald Trump supporter but she is anti-mask and calls the COVID-19 vaccines “poison.”

In the quiet town of Fairfax, just 20 miles north of San Francisco, Baade thinks her views are widely held.

“We are in a state of emergency because we are literally being under siege by our government,” Baade said.

Baade wants to tackle homelessness, she supports a universal basic income and believes the strategy to fight wildfires hasn’t worked.

She runs a private community center called Mettacine where children do not have to wear masks.

“We are abusing children by asking them to wear masks when they should be having formative interactions with their parents, teachers and each other,” Baade said.

Republican candidates including former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox and others oppose mask mandates.

Larry Elder calls mandates an “assault on freedom” and has vowed to fight all vaccine requirements too.

“They’re pandering to folks out there that already have that mindset for whatever reason and I have no interest in those folks or in supporting them,” said Fairfax resident Doug Lightle.

“These guys want to take us off on the same COVID cliff every night like the ones we’re seeing in Florida, Texas and Missouri,” Gov.Newsom told KPIX on Thursday.

What makes Baade stand out in a crowded field is she’s running as a Democrat who’s against mask and vaccination mandates.

“These tyrannical mandates need to be ended and those who imposed them should be held accountable,” Baade said.

Democratic candidate Kevin Paffrath from the South Bay is critical of how Newsom handled lockdowns but not of the mandates.

“We need leaders who have a clear message and Gov. Newsom has been consistent about moving forward and getting rid of this pandemic so we can get back to a thriving economy,” said San Francisco resident Diyana Dobberteen.

Baade supports more funding for social services to address homelessness, believes the criminal justice system is flawed and supports more funding for police and fire departments.