SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A body that was found on the Pacifica coastline on June 10 has been identified as an at-risk San Francisco woman who went missing in late May, according to authorities.
The woman, 84-year-old San Francisco resident Jean Chang Kan Fung, was reported missing on May 28 when she did not return to her Richmond District home after a walk, San Francisco police said.READ MORE: State AG Bonta Applauds Proposed Change to ATF Policy with Ghost Guns
On June 10, a female body was found in the water at Pedro Point in Pacifica, authorities said.
Pacifica police officers and North County Fire Authority crews responded around 8:45 a.m. to the west end of Pedro Point on a report of a person floating face down in the water and arrived to find the person had washed ashore.READ MORE: San Francisco Appoints New Public Works Interim Director
Earlier this week, the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Fung. They are conducting their investigation for the incident.
Out of respect to Ms. Fung’s family during this difficult time, the SFPD requests that the public and the media refrain from contacting them.MORE NEWS: Cache Fire Containment Grows To 30% After Flames Destroy Dozens Of Lake County Homes
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.