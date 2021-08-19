CLEARLAKE, Lake County (CBS SF) – Firefighters said they have increased containment on the Cache Fire in Lake County on Thursday, nearly a day after the fire broke out and destroyed dozens of homes. Meanwhile, some areas remain under evacuation.

As of about noon, the Lake County Fire Protection District said the fire had burned 83 acres and was 30% contained.

“Most of our crews will remain on the fire- with the rest of our personnel working to maintain day to day emergency operations. Our thoughts are with those of you in our community who were unfathomably affected by this fire,” the fire district said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters did not give a specific number Thursday on how many structures were lost, but Sheriff Brian Martin said on Wednesday that roughly four dozen homes were destroyed.

KPIX 5 reporter Andrea Nakano reported that many of the destroyed homes were located in the Creekside Mobile Home Park and the Cache Creek Mobile Home Estates.

This used to be Creekside Mobile Home Park and Cache Creek Mobile Home Estates. The wind blew the flames right through these two communities. #CacheFire pic.twitter.com/WEe0F7kN6F — Andrea Nakano (@AndreaKPIX) August 19, 2021

The Cache Fire broke out around 1 p.m. Wednesday in Clearlake near 6th Avenue and Cache Street. More than 1,500 people were evacuated.

Among the evacuees was David Steffen, who said he lost his home in the Cache Creek Mobile Home Estates. “I just moved in there. I was homeless before I moved in there,” he said.

Steffen told KPIX 5 that he had moved to the mobile home park about a year ago. “I just come up to see if it was true,” he said.

Before evacuating, Steffen said he was only able to get his dog, his wife’s medication and blankets to sleep on.

Firefighters said evacuees from the mobile home parks are being urged to notify the sheriff’s office and OES they are safe by calling 707-994-8201 ext. 107.

Deputies said Thursday morning that evacuation orders remain in effect for zones LOW-E160 and CLE-E157-A. The following road closures also remained in effect:

• Jessie Street @ Hwy 53

• Lake Street @ Main Street

• Adams Street @ Main Street

• Mill Street @ Main Street

• Quarterhorse Lane @ Bonham Road

The cause of the fire is under investigation.