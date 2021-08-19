FAIRFIELD (BCN) — A disturbance call for responding Fairfield police officers became a homicide investigation Tuesday evening.
At about 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a disturbance call involving a knife in the 1000 block of Oliver Road. Upon arrival, they found a 36-year-old man on the ground with stab wounds. They administered life-saving efforts, but the man died from his injuries. He was from Vacaville.
Fairfield homicide detectives are handling the investigation. Witnesses have been interviewed and the crime scene was processed. Police are following up on a number of leads, and the investigation remains active.
Anyone with information about Tuesday night's homicide is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department's investigations bureau at (707) 428-7600.
