SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — A man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained after he was run over by a hit-and-run driver earlier this month, according to police.
The collision was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the 2000 block of Monterey Road.
The man, whose name is not immediately being released, was walking across the northbound lanes of Monterey Road outside of a crosswalk when a silver 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer struck him. He was taken to a hospital and died there Wednesday.
Later on Aug. 4, police tracked the Chevrolet driver, Roberto Figueroa, to a home in San Jose and arrested him, according to police.
The fatal collision is the 39th for San Jose in 2021. The same day San Jose police announced the death of Figueroa’s alleged victim, they also requested the public’s help locating a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in a wheelchair.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Detective Bowen at (408) 277-4654 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (408) 947-7867.
