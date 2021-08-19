SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A vehicle fire on the Bay Bridge was blocking all westbound traffic into San Francisco Thursday morning.
A utility truck with propane on board was burning just east of Fremont St. At least two explosions were seen from the burning propane tanks.READ MORE: UPDATE: Caldor Fire In Sierra Tops 65,000 Acres; Wildfire Remains at Zero Containment
***TRAFFIC ADVISORY***
All lanes of I-80 w/b (SFOBB), just east of Fremont St. off are currently stopped due to a vehicle fire with propane on board. pic.twitter.com/a4oJ0ugM6U
— CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) August 19, 2021
Emergency crews were heading to the fire going east from San Francisco coming from the westbound exit ramps and San Francisco fireboats were pouring water on the fire from below.
#BREAKING All lanes blocked upper deck of the #BayBridge a truck is on fire near Treasure Island! Use @SFBART or the San Mateo Bridge as an alternate. Updates at https://t.co/2zxKKDh4qv @KPIXtv #kpix pic.twitter.com/5hZm2pdvNQREAD MORE: San Jose Police Looking For Driver Who Killed Woman In Wheelchair
— Gianna Suter-Franco (@gianna_franco) August 19, 2021
There was no immediate word on any injuries or on what caused the fire.
Traffic headed toward San Francisco from Oakland was backed up for miles. As of 9:11 a.m., the two left westbound lanes had been reopened according to the California Highway Patrol.
We have opened the left two lanes (#1 and #2) of I-80 w/b (SFOBB). Cleanup and bridge inspection pending. pic.twitter.com/HFq4cptPAL
— CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) August 19, 2021
MORE NEWS: Woman Arrested In Stabbing Attack On Teenage Girl In Palo Alto
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.