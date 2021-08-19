KPIX 5 Exclusive:Interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A vehicle fire on the Bay Bridge was blocking all westbound traffic into San Francisco Thursday morning.

A utility truck with propane on board was burning just east of Fremont St. At least two explosions were seen from the burning propane tanks.

Emergency crews were heading to the fire going east from San Francisco coming from the westbound exit ramps and San Francisco fireboats were pouring water on the fire from below.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or on what caused the fire.

Traffic headed toward San Francisco from Oakland was backed up for miles. As of 9:11 a.m., the two left westbound lanes had been reopened according to the California Highway Patrol.

 

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.