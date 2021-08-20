SAN RAFAEL (BCN) — San Rafael police on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing that occurred last Saturday.

The suspect, identified as a 17-year-old boy from San Rafael, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

On Saturday at 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Prospect Avenue on a report of a stabbing that had just occurred. The victim was driven away in a vehicle but flagged down responding officers in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Laurel Place.

The victim was alert and conscious but was holding a shirt around his neck to stop the bleeding from the wound, police said. He had a 5-inch laceration on his neck and two lacerations on the back of his left arm.

Police and the San Rafael Fire Department rendered first aid to the victim, and he was ultimately transported to a hospital.

The victim told police he was at a party when a fight broke out. He said he did not know why the fight had broken out, but during the fight, someone had stabbed him.

After conducting interviews, collecting physical evidence and obtaining video evidence, police identified a suspect in the stabbing, and the juvenile was taken into custody on Thursday.

