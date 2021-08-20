SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Chase Center and the Golden State Warriors on Friday provided details on entry rules for events and games as mandated by the new San Francisco health order requiring proof of full vaccination at indoor venues.

The order — which was issued on Aug. 12 and went into effect at midnight Aug. 20 — states that people age 12 and older for all indoor events with more than 1,000 attendees are required to show proof of full vaccination to enter a venue unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

Fans ages 12 and older who are fully vaccinated (two weeks removed from their second dose) are encouraged to download the free CLEAR app and utilize the Health Pass feature, where they can securely add their proof of vaccination in multiple ways, including scanning their SMART QR code from the California Immunization Registry, linking directly to a vaccine provider in CLEAR’s nationwide network, or by uploading their CDC-issued vaccine card. Upon arriving at Chase Center, fans will be asked to show their CLEAR Health Pass at arena entry points.

Fans ages 12 and older who have a medical or religious exemption will be asked to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, administered within 72 hours of the event start time. To show proof of a negative test, fans are asked to download CLEAR via their mobile device, where they can securely link their test result to generate a Health Pass, which they will be required to show for entry into Chase Center.

Until further notice, all guests and employees in Chase Center must adhere to the San Francisco Department of Public Health mask mandate, which requires all individuals to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

The next Chase Center event, a concert by Australian rock band Tame Impala, is scheduled for September 15, 2021. The Warriors recently announced the team’s 2021-22 NBA regular season and preseason schedule.