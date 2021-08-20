VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) — A 56-year-old man died in a shooting reported early Friday morning in Vallejo, according to police.
Officers responded at 1:18 a.m. to the shooting in the 3600 block of Sonoma Boulevard and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately available.
Police have not released any suspect information in connection with the shooting.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.