SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — San Francisco Police arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District last month, officers said Friday.
The shooting reported at 11:17 p.m. on July 11 in the 700 block of Capp Street left a 33-year-old man injured. The victim said he was trying to park his vehicle when someone approached and confronted him, then pulled out a gun and shot him, according to police.READ MORE: Caldor Fire in Sierra Grows to 73,000 Acres; More Than 100 Structures Burned
Investigators eventually identified San Francisco resident Samuel Alfaro as the suspect and on Wednesday found him in the 1100 block of San Mateo Avenue in South San Francisco. Police also served search warrants and found an AR-15 “ghost gun” at his home, police said.READ MORE: COVID: Marin Health Officials Urge Masking Indoors & Outdoors At Schools
Alfaro was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, illegal possession of an assault weapon, carrying a concealed firearm, and an enhancement for causing great bodily injury.MORE NEWS: San Francisco Family Found Dead in Sierra Foothills, Possible Victims of Toxic Algae
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.