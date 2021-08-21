NEWARK (CBS SF/BCN) — Police arrested a 17-year-old suspect Friday in connection with an armed robbery and shooting incident that occurred Thursday in Newark.

On Thursday at 3:25 p.m., officers with the Newark Police Department responded to a report of an attempted robbery in the 38000 block of Bluebell Drive.

Police said a 15-year-old was walking home from school when the suspect drove up in a vehicle containing several juvenile passengers and attempted to rob the victim.

The victim fled and called his father for help.

The victim’s father arrived to pick up his son, and as they were leaving, they located the suspect, a Fremont resident, in his vehicle on a nearby street.

Police said the father confronted the suspect, and the suspect ultimately fired several shots at the father before fleeing in the vehicle.

There were no injuries in the shooting.

On Friday, the Fremont Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics team assisted Newark Police Department detectives in serving a search warrant in Fremont, and the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.

