NEW YORK (CBS SF) — Tragedy struck a Dead & Company concert Friday night when an audience member fell off a balcony and died, according to reports.
The New York Daily News reported that the fan attempted to backflip on a balcony at Citi Field during the San Franciscan jam band's show and fell onto the balcony 50-feet-below him.
First responders arrived around 9 p.m. and transported the victim, described as a Brooklyn man in his 40s, to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Queens, where he died, according to the New York Daily News.
Dead & Company is a new version of the legendary jam band the Grateful Dead, featuring former Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann playing along with singer songwriter John Mayer.
As of Saturday morning, the Dead & Company had not issued a statement on the concertgoer’s death.