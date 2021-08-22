CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in an attempted rape in Castro Valley earlier this month.
The man allegedly attacked and attempted to rape a woman in the area of Castro Valley Boulevard and Mattox Road about 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 12, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.
The suspect fled on foot from sheriff’s deputies after the assault, the sheriff’s office said.
Surveillance photos of the suspect were posted on the sheriff’s Facebook page, at http://facebook.com/ACSOSheriffs/photos/a.615295178549308/4309476835797772
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call (510) 667-7721. Callers can remain anonymous.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed