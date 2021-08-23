SAN JOSE (BCN) — One person was injured and four adults displaced in a two-alarm fire Monday afternoon in San Jose, fire officials said.
The fire was reported at 3:24 p.m. at a duplex in the 5800 block of Hillview Avenue near the Westfield Oakridge shopping mall.
Both units of the duplex were impacted by the fire, according to fire officials. The American Red Cross is helping the four people displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials said.
