BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Three people are being sought in an attempted robbery of two women south of the UC Berkeley campus over the weekend.
According to police, the victims were walking on Haste Street just east of Bowditch Street around 2:40 a.m. Sunday when a SUV pulled in front of them and blocked their path. The suspects then got out of the vehicle.
Police said the women were able to run away from the suspects to call for help at a safe location.
The suspects were described as three men wearing dark clothing, with one of the suspects wearing a red shirt underneath a dark jacket. Police released a surveillance photo of the SUV, which appears to be silver or dark gray.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Berkeley Police Department’s robbery unit at 510-981-5742.