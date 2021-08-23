FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — An hours-long standoff between police in Fairfield and a domestic violence suspect ended peacefully Monday afternoon, police said.
The incident began at around 9:30 a.m. at a home on the 300 block of Santa Maria Drive. Fairfield police said officers responded to the home to investigate a disturbance and developed probable cause that a domestic violence incident had taken place and the suspect would not come out of the house.READ MORE: Dixie Fire Update: Reinforcements Join Genesee Valley Firefight; Blaze's Advance On Susanville Halted
A police department crisis negotiation team was called to the scene and after about two hours of negotiations with the suspect he surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody, police said.READ MORE: 3 Suspects Sought In Weekend Attempted Robbery Near UC Berkeley Campus
The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Fairfield resident Carlos Gomez-Jauregui. He was booked into the Solano County Jail for domestic violence-related charges.MORE NEWS: Concord Police Investigate Death of Teen in Possible Accidental Overdose
Police did not release additional details. Those with information about the incident were asked to contact detectives at (707) 428-7600.