VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A woman was shot while driving along Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo, with her car being hit by nearly a dozen bullets, the California Highway Patrol said.
The incident happened sometime after 10 p.m. Sunday night along the westbound I-80 lanes.
The driver managed to pull off the freeway at Redwood St. and call for help. When officers arrived they found her white sedan with at least 10 bullet holes.
The woman was taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound but was expected to survive.
Investigators did not provide any information on a suspect, only that the shots came from a dark-colored sedan.
Earlier Sunday, a man was shot dead about two miles from the location where the driver pulled off the highway.