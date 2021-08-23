VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) — Police said Monday that a 21-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday evening in Vallejo.
The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Fairgrounds Drive, near the North Vallejo Community Center.
Officers found the man, a Vallejo resident, with at least one gunshot wound and attempted life-saving measures but he died at the scene. His name has not been released.
There was no information available on a suspect.READ MORE: Suspect In Redwood City Child Sexual Assaults Arrested In Marin County
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wagoner at (707) 648-5425 or Detective Yates at (707) 648-4533.
