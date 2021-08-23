SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Police in San Leandro are investigating two separate robberies committed last week targeting teenage victims that happened approximately 10 minutes apart and about four blocks away from each other.

According to a press release issued Monday, on Thursday, August 19, at around 5:25 p.m., San Leandro police responded to the 500 block of Callan Avenue for a robbery involving a 16-year-old juvenile victim.

Arriving officers learned that the teen victim was approached in an open area of an apartment complex by three suspects, all described as adult males, who proceeded to rob the victim of his school backpack.

Approximately 10 minutes later at 5:35 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Oakes Boulevard a short distance from the first incident after a pair of juvenile victims, 16 and 17 years old, said two adult males approached them in front of their residence.

The victims said one of the adults brandished a handgun and demanded their backpacks. One victim relinquished their bag while the other yelled for help. The two suspects fled without getting the second victim’s backpack.

Police noted that neither of the crimes occurred on school property and were not related to any school events. On Thursday, San Leandro High School let students out at 2:34 p.m.

Police also said that — contrary to some reports — these types of robberies targeting students were not becoming a trend in San Leandro, though the department was in communication with San Leandro and San Lorenzo School Districts after these crimes occurred.

San Leandro Police has increased high-visibility patrols around all school campuses and will have covert officers in the area before school starts and after classes let out.

As a safety measure, police also issued the following reminders to students and parents:

If you walk to school, walk with a friend or family member.

Report all suspicious activity, whether on or off-campus.

Always be aware of your surroundings, do not be preoccupied with digital devices.

Be familiar with the general layout of the buildings and walkways (walk around campus during the day to familiarize yourself).

Residents are advised to call 911 or 510.577.2740 to report any suspicious activity.